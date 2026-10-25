The IDF is stepping up security preparations ahead of Israel's upcoming elections. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced overnight Saturday that, in accordance with a situational assessment, it was decided that, starting on Sunday and through Monday, Palestinian Arab workers will not be permitted to enter Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley for work, with the exception of industrial zones and a limited number of other approved areas.

The IDF also announced that, following a recommendation by the security establishment, the political echelon approved a ban on the entry and exit of Palestinian Arab workers throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including industrial zones, as well as the closure of all land crossings throughout Election Day on Tuesday.

The announcement follows a decision made last Monday by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to implement a series of measures aimed at strengthening the military's readiness ahead of the Knesset elections.

The measures include a suspension of leave for IDF personnel, which took effect on Thursday, and the deployment of additional troops to Judea and Samaria and other areas.

The decisions were made following a multi-front situational assessment conducted by Zamir, with the participation of the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, and the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern, and Home Front Commands.

At the beginning of the assessment, Zamir emphasized that the IDF's mission is to ensure that Israel's democratic elections can take place as scheduled and in a secure environment.

The Chief of Staff stressed that the IDF remains on the highest level of alert and will continue maintaining heightened vigilance and operational readiness across all fronts.

Meanwhile, IDF troops, Border Police officers, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) personnel conducted operations over the weekend in approximately 40 villages and 400 locations throughout Judea and Samaria, focusing particularly on areas associated with Hamas.

During the operations, security forces arrested approximately 40 suspects, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives and individuals suspected of incitement, rioting, and rock-throwing.

Weapons were also confiscated, and monuments commemorating terrorists were demolished.