A soldier who participated in the exchange of fire with the terrorists who carried out the attack at Yehuda Junction on Friday morning recounted the moments when the terrorists opened fire on him and his fellow soldiers.

"When I raised myself up to return fire, I felt something hit my helmet. I lowered my head," the soldier recounted.

He also described the distress experienced by one of his fellow soldiers during the incident.

"The guy next to me started having a bit of a panic attack. I began calming him down while we continued firing."

Describing the beginning of the encounter, he said: "We heard several shots being fired in the area. We immediately took cover behind the concrete barrier."

According to the soldier, during the incident he attempted to summon additional forces using his personal cellphone.

"I started using my phone to call all the forces here. I started making calls."

The soldier went on to describe the exchange of fire and the arrival of additional forces at the scene.