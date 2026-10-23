A Florida man was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a death threat against Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who has faced repeated threats and heightened security concerns over his outspoken opposition to antisemitism, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Moskowitz, who represents a South Florida congressional district, announced the arrest in a social media post Thursday afternoon, saying the suspect lived near his home in Boca Raton.

“A constituent of mine has just been arrested in Boca, just a few miles from my house, for threatening my life. He is currently in the Palm Beach County jail. I’m grateful to @fdlepio and local law enforcement for acting quickly to keep myself and my family safe."

Speaking to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Moskowitz said the suspect had left a threatening voicemail at his congressional office on Sample Road in Coral Springs earlier Thursday.

The congressman said “a gentleman left a message on our voicemail threatening me, saying he wanted to slit my throat."

Moskowitz turned the recording over to authorities, who subsequently traced the call and arrested the suspect.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the investigation.

The arrest comes just two days after Moskowitz discussed the threats against him during a congressional debate at a Boca Raton synagogue.

The Democratic incumbent is seeking reelection in Florida's newly redrawn 25th Congressional District against Republican nominee Scott Singer, a former mayor of Boca Raton.

Both candidates are Jewish, and Tuesday's debate took place under extensive police protection.

Asked about their efforts to combat antisemitism, Moskowitz pointed to the threats he has received because of his advocacy for Israel and the Jewish community.

“Well, I’ll tell you, listen, you don’t have to listen to me on what I’ve done fighting antisemitism, standing up for Israel. Listen to the antisemites who are trying to kill me, right? My wife is here. We have police outside our house 24 hours a day now. The security that’s going on in here tonight is for me, and the mayor, and you all, but it’s a lot for me. I can’t go anywhere now without security because of the work I’ve done fighting antisemitism and the voice that I’ve had on the issue."

Singer also disclosed during the debate that he had previously received death threats.

Moskowitz told the Sun Sentinel on Thursday that police officers remain stationed at his residence around the clock and that security personnel accompany him to scheduled events.

Thursday's incident follows a series of threats against Moskowitz, including a case in November 2024 involving a Florida resident who possessed weapons and a list of potential Jewish targets.

Police discovered Moskowitz's name on a “hit list" while responding to a call at the Margate residence of John Lapinski Jr.

During a search of the property, officers found six firearms, a substantial quantity of ammunition, and a list identifying synagogues, Jewish-owned businesses, and the congressman.

Lapinski was subsequently prosecuted and sentenced last year to 25 years in federal prison.

Earlier this year, the congressman also reported receiving abusive messages containing antisemitic threats, including calls to "kill Jews" and warnings that he would be "going down."

Moskowitz is not the only Jewish member of Florida's congressional delegation to face recent threats.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine has also been the target of alleged threats against himself and his family.

Last month, a Massachusetts man received a federal prison sentence of nine years and 11 months after pleading guilty to threatening Fine and his young sons through a series of antisemitic social media posts.

In a separate case, federal authorities arrested a 26-year-old Ohio resident in August for allegedly threatening to kill Fine and members of his family while also calling for President Donald Trump's death.

Those incidents followed Fine's victory in the Republican congressional primary in mid-August, when he defeated social media personality and podcaster Dan Bilzerian.