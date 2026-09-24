A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nine years and 11 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to threatening Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) and his young sons in a series of antisemitic social media posts.

Edwin Guerrero, 26, was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine by US District Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe on Wednesday, according to local media reports .

The US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida stated that Guerrero used social media site X over several days in August 2024 to make interstate threats against Fine, who at the time was serving in the Florida House of Representatives.

The posts included an image of a firearm and a photograph of a deceased man with head trauma. Investigators traced the posts to an IP address in Spain associated with Guerrero, who had plans to travel to Brevard County. After returning to the United States, Guerrero admitted sending the messages. A search of his cellphone also uncovered antisemitic and anti-Israel search history.

Guerrero was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents in August 2024 after he was detained at Boston's Logan International Airport. He pleaded guilty on March 23 to making interstate threats to injure another person. He also faces eight felony charges in Brevard County. A federal indictment issued in October 2025 charged him with two counts of interstate communication of a threat.

At the sentencing hearing, Moe determined that the threats were hate-motivated and emphasized the importance of deterring threats against elected officials and members of protected classes. Fine told the court that "my boys are now victims of a crime," according to prosecutors.

In a post on social media, Fine said he had never imagined his sons would become victims of a violent federal felony. He called Guerrero a terrorist, thanked the state and federal agencies involved in the case as well as the judge, and warned that anyone who threatens an elected official or their family in Florida will face serious consequences.

The case comes amid another alleged threat against Fine. In a separate investigation, the FBI arrested a 26-year-old Ohio man in August after he allegedly sent a death threat targeting Fine and his family while also calling for President Donald Trump's death.

The Department of Justice described the message as a "true threat." According to a copy obtained by Fox News Digital, the suspect allegedly directed antisemitic slurs at Fine and his relatives, threatened to burn down their home and made explicit threats against the congressman. The message ended with "DEATH TO RANDY FINE AND DEATH TO DONALD TRUMP."