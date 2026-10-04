A Florida man has been indicted after allegedly posting videos on Instagram in which he threatened to “hunt Jews" and displayed firearms, ammunition and tactical equipment.

According to an FBI affidavit, the Jacksonville Joint Terrorism Task Force received a report about the threats on September 17 from the community security director of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida.

The suspect, Duncan McDonald, allegedly posted four videos with a combined runtime of approximately one minute and 25 seconds. In the videos, he displayed firearms, ammunition, tactical gear and other weapons while making explicit threats against Jews.

In one video, McDonald is heard saying, “We’re here, getting ready to go out and hunt Jews." He also appeared to reference Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler as an inspiration.

Miriam Feist, CEO of the Jewish Federation, welcomed McDonald’s arrest.

“The efforts to thwart this threat demonstrate the strength of the community," she said.

Michael Masters, CEO of the Community Security Organization, said strong cooperation between law enforcement and community organizations was essential to protecting Jewish communities.

“Our strong partnerships enable us to work together to protect our communities and build resilience, ensuring that security will never stand in the way of Jewish life," Masters said.