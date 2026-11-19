Storms cause roof collapse at Hollywood temple

A synagogue in Hollywood, Florida, sustained extensive damage Wednesday after its roof collapsed during a powerful storm, forcing authorities to declare the building unsafe and leaving the congregation uncertain about where it will hold upcoming services.

The collapse occurred at Temple Sinai as torrential rain, hail and strong winds battered Broward County, CBS News Miami reported.

The sanctuary was unoccupied when the roof gave way, and no injuries were reported.

City inspectors subsequently declared the sanctuary unsafe and placed similar notices on the synagogue's school building. Officials also warned that additional portions of the roof could collapse as heavy rainfall continued.

Footage recorded inside the synagogue showed extensive destruction, including fallen roofing materials and equipment that had previously been installed above the sanctuary. Aerial images revealed substantial structural damage.

A synagogue representative attributed the collapse to the severity of the storm and the accumulation of water on the roof.

"This rain, it was an extraordinary rain and hail and winds and so forth," the representative said. "And I guess the weight that gathered on the roof was so heavy that it collapsed."

The building, which dates back to the 1960s, had previously withstood numerous hurricanes and other severe weather events in South Florida.

The storm also left Temple Sinai's rabbi stranded in his vehicle overnight as floodwaters made surrounding roads impassable.

"I got stuck, and all night long I couldn't get my car out," he recalled, explaining that even trucks were unable to reach him.

Despite the destruction, the rabbi succeeded in recovering a Torah scroll that had survived the Holocaust in Europe.

According to CBS News Miami, the historic scroll is among the congregation's most treasured possessions and is brought out for special occasions, including Holocaust remembrance ceremonies.

"This Torah survived the worst events of history, and it's in our possession and we cherish it," the rabbi said.

"That was the one thing I was able to go in and to retrieve immediately," he added.

The extent of the structural damage has raised questions about whether the synagogue can be restored.

"Honestly, I don't know if it's repairable," the rabbi acknowledged, referring to concerns expressed by a municipal inspector.

Nevertheless, he remained optimistic about the community's ability to overcome the setback.

"But we have a resilient congregation," he said.

With Shabbat approaching on Friday evening, synagogue officials must now arrange an alternative location for religious services.

The congregation also faces uncertainty over its school, which has been declared unsafe, leaving families and administrators to determine where classes can continue.