US President Donald Trump is weighing a new military offensive against Iran that could begin shortly after the November 3 midterm elections, as frustration grows within his administration over Tehran's refusal to return to negotiations, The Atlantic reported Thursday.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the proposed operation would involve several days of strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities, and energy infrastructure.

The potential escalation comes as Washington continues its campaign of economic pressure against the Islamic Republic, with some advisers arguing that additional military action could force Tehran to make concessions.

One outside adviser told The Atlantic that “the economic pressure is working, and we believe Iran is getting close to the edge."

Another round of attacks, the adviser suggested, “would push them over."

However, the report indicated that some officials believe renewed military action could prove counterproductive, even as Trump becomes increasingly impatient with the pace of his administration's economic strategy.

According to an administration official and another person familiar with the discussions, Trump had initially hoped that mounting economic pressure would bring Iran back to the negotiating table before the congressional elections.

That objective has not materialized, while persistently high energy prices have created additional political difficulties for Republicans heading into the midterms.

The Atlantic reported that the President had also considered launching another round of strikes before Election Day, an option supported by some officials in Washington who believe a military success could provide a last-minute political boost.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has similarly urged Trump to authorize additional strikes before Israel's election next week, according to a White House official who spoke to the publication.

Nevertheless, Trump has so far declined to approve another operation before the American midterms.

Earlier this month, he wrote on Truth Social that the United States would not launch additional attacks before the election.

American officials emphasized that no final decision has been made regarding military action after November 3.

Some officials reportedly believe that maintaining uncertainty about Washington's intentions and the timing of any potential operation could itself increase pressure on Tehran.

At the same time, several recent developments have pointed to preparations for a possible escalation.

Earlier this week, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visited Israel and met with Netanyahu for discussions focused on Iran.

On Wednesday, the State Department announced the evacuation of nonessential American personnel and their families from Saudi Arabia, citing an increase in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Atlantic's request for comment, while US Central Command, which oversees American military operations against Iran, declined to comment.

The report follows a separate account published Wednesday by The New York Times, which indicated that American and Israeli military planners had prepared detailed proposals for another round of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

According to that report, a renewed campaign could begin after the November 3 elections, although Trump has not yet authorized such an operation.

Trump himself raised the possibility of further military action Thursday while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

Defending his administration's decision to confront Iran militarily, the President acknowledged that the war had prompted mixed reactions but insisted that preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained a fundamental American objective.

"But we can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. I mean, in one way, people probably don't love it. But many people, many great patriots really love it."

Trump also criticized previous administrations for failing to take decisive action against Iran and suggested that the American military campaign might not be finished.

"This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents, the Iran war. And we've knocked the hell out of them. And we may do it a little bit further."