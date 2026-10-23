US President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the United States could carry out additional military strikes against Iran, reiterating his determination to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Trump defended his administration's military campaign against Tehran and argued that previous presidents should have confronted the Iranian nuclear threat.

He said he is "doing what should have been done by other presidents. There's a price to pay, which I knew immediately when I did it."

Trump acknowledged that his decision to launch the war had generated differing reactions but maintained that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained essential.

"But we can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. I mean, in one way, people probably don't love it. But many people, many great patriots really love it."

The President then indicated that further military action remained a possibility.

"This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents, the Iran war. And we've knocked the hell out of them. And we may do it a little bit further."

Thursday's remarks followed Trump's statements at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, where he expressed confidence that the conflict with Iran was nearing its conclusion.

However, the President suggested that Washington wanted to ensure that the results of its military operations would be lasting before bringing the campaign to an end.

The war, he stated, will "end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time. Now, if you look at that, it's amazing what we did. Our military is unbelievable."

Trump's latest comments come amid continuing discussions within his administration over whether another round of military strikes would be necessary to achieve American objectives in Iran.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that American and Israeli military officials had developed detailed plans for renewed attacks against Iran.

According to the report, a new military campaign could begin after the November 3 congressional midterm elections, although Trump has not authorized an operation.

The preparations are reportedly part of the administration's broader deliberations over how to conclude the war while ensuring that Tehran cannot develop nuclear weapons.

Asked about the newspaper's findings, a White House official declined to confirm whether additional strikes were under consideration, saying the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist."

The official added that Trump continues to keep all options available as Washington seeks to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.