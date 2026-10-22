The mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, paid a solidarity visit to the temporary encampment "Halutzei Aza" (Pioneers of Gaza), established near the northern perimeter under the leadership of the Nachala Movement.

During the gathering, Lital Slonim, of the Nachala movement management, emphasized the stance of the families settled at the site: "Many families left everything behind and moved here with a clear demand from the government: let us be the pioneers who restore settlement in Gaza. This is the only way to ensure the country's security, and it is the true answer to what we endured on October 7."

Davidi voiced support for the pioneers and the movement's leadership, headed by Daniella Weiss, calling them "the heroes of this story."

Referring to the IDF's operations and the future of Gaza, he added: "We must keep going, crush, and destroy Hamas, but beyond that, we must return to the place from which we departed. From this vantage point, you can see the destruction in Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun. I told the Prime Minister when he visited us in Sderot: "Give me the approval to build a new neighborhood of Sderot there."