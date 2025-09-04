Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi commented Wednesday on the launch of Operation "Gideon’s Chariots II," stressing that “empty promises or lip service regarding Hamas are no longer enough.”

According to Davidi, the October 7 massacre continues to shake the nation’s spirit, and the past two years have been especially difficult. His own sons, along with tens of thousands of reservists, have risked their lives to rescue hostages and eliminate the threat to Israel.

Davidi sharply criticized calls for a “deal at any cost” and the notion of postponing action against Hamas. “For 20 years, I’ve been shouting to eliminate Hamas. And what happened? Hamas only grew stronger and armed itself. This time, we must go all the way,” he said.

He called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Beit Hanoun and Shati ridges, dismantle the protective barriers along the train system, and declare a permanent IDF presence in the area. “Those who mourn the removal of protective measures are willing to live under a constant threat from predatory beasts. Isn’t it time for real security? For peace? For a life without fortifications? Only applying sovereignty will allow for the establishment of military bases and a restoration of calm,” he stated.

On the international front, Davidi noted that he has not heard US President Donald Trump calling on Israel to withdraw from these areas. “It doesn’t matter what the world says - this is our home, our security, and there are no compromises here. We’re not seeking to conquer territory to expand borders but to eliminate threats. If this is the way, then this is how we must act.”

Alongside his security message, Davidi reaffirmed his commitment to the continued development of Sderot: “I’m doing my part. I’m developing the city, bringing 700 new families to Sderot in the coming month, building kindergartens and schools, and strengthening our people’s presence in this city.”

Davidi also addressed the State Comptroller’s report published Wednesday, which reviewed, among other matters, the performance of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during the war. “From the first day of the war, we received exceptional support from Smotrich and his ministry’s team regarding Sderot - dealing with damages, evacuating residents, supporting them afterward, and of course, in providing compensation and grants for residents,” he said.