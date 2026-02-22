In a ceremonial event marking the twinning relationship between Hallandale Beach and the southern Israeli city of Sderot, a new street in Hallandale Beach was officially named “Sderot Street."

The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, and attended by Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Deputy Mayor Hava Nachshonov, representatives of the local Jewish community, and residents.

Mayor Cooper said, “The dedication of this street symbolizes our commitment to stand with Sderot-today, tomorrow, and always. It is an expression of our shared values, our commitment to commemorating the victims, and our hope that Sderot’s story will continue to be heard around the world."

Mayor Davidi added, “When a city in Florida chooses to honor the name of Sderot on a central street, it is a message of true partnership. Our friendship with Hallandale Beach strengthens our residents and demonstrates that our connection spans continents and is based on deep values of solidarity and shared faith in the future."

The new street name is part of a series of joint initiatives under the cities’ twin-city partnership, highlighting ongoing cultural and civic collaboration between Hallandale Beach and Sderot.