Rabbi Dov Lando, leader of the Lithuanian haredi community, addressed thousands of Lod residents last night (Saturday night), calling on Torah scholars to disengage from current affairs and ongoing public issues so they can focus on their studies.

His remarks came amid ongoing coalition talks and discussions over a new military conscription framework and the arrests of yeshiva students.

During his address, Rabbi Lando made clear that kollel and yeshiva students should leave these matters to public representatives and community activists and focus solely on Torah study.

Rabbi Lando told those attending, "Torah scholars take no interest in anything else, even things that are supposedly important. Whoever needs to deal with these matters should do so, but Torah scholars take no interest in them, only one thing: being immersed in study. And if there is an urge to satisfy one's curiosity, it can be satisfied with Torah teachings".

Later in his remarks, Rabbi Lando encouraged the audience to use the long winter nights and Fridays for in-depth study, criticizing superficial study aimed solely at finding brief novel Torah insights.