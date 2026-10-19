Former French parliamentarian Meyer Habib has sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron and the authorities' handling of the violent riots in the country.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Habib claimed that protests that began over social issues had turned into a widespread wave of looting and violence. He accused the French government of losing control and linked the crisis to the growing influence of anti-Israel elements in the country.

Habib also announced that he had come to Israel to help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu win reelection.

According to Habib, the protests in France began as demonstrations by high school students and later expanded into protests over the cost of living. However, he said, they lost their original character and turned into a wave of riots, robberies, and looting.

Habib claimed that the damage amounted to hundreds of millions of euros and that the targets included shops, supermarkets, and businesses selling luxury goods.

He accused the authorities of failing to prepare adequately for the events and of being unable to prevent the riots.

"Where is the government? Where are the police?" Habib asked, describing rioters entering stores and businesses.

According to Habib, unlike demonstrations in which a small group of rioters engages in violence, this time an unusually large number of people participated in the violent incidents.

He estimated that the number reached approximately 30,000, although he did not provide a source for the figure during the interview.

Habib also described serious attacks against civilians, including cases in which elderly people were robbed in the streets. According to him, there were incidents in which people had their watches, shoes, and clothing stolen.

"I am ashamed, and we need to wake up before it is too late," he said.

He emphasized that, in his view, this was not merely an issue affecting the Jewish community but a crisis concerning France as a whole.

Habib directed his criticism squarely at President Macron.

He argued that France's policies toward Israel and its recognition of a Palestinian state had failed to prevent growing hostility and violence within France.

According to Habib, Palestinian flags were displayed in Place de la République in Paris during the riots. He claimed that this reflected what he sees as a connection between anti-Israel protests and the country's internal situation.

Habib also criticized the president's priorities, arguing that while France was confronting a severe domestic crisis, Macron was occupied with international travel and conferences.

He added that Macron was, in his view, experiencing a historic low in public support, claiming that his approval rating stood at approximately 18%. The figure was cited by Habib and was not independently verified during the interview.

Habib also recalled French decisions restricting the participation of Israeli defense companies in exhibitions in Paris.

He described these measures as part of a hostile policy toward Israel that, in his opinion, contributes to the public atmosphere against the Jewish state.

To illustrate his perspective, Habib recalled a conversation in which he said he had participated with Netanyahu and Macron following the October 7 attack.

He recounted that during the conversation, Macron urged Israel to exercise restraint, although he understood the need for an Israeli response.

According to Habib, Netanyahu replied that if Israel did not confront Hamas, the threat would eventually reach Europe as well.

Habib connected that exchange to the current situation in France.

He clarified that he was not claiming that the rioters in France were Hamas members, but said he believed the events reflected a broader threat facing Western countries.

According to Habib, Israel stands on the front lines of the struggle against forces that threaten democratic values, including freedom of religion and freedom of expression.

In this context, Habib also recalled previous terrorist attacks in France, including the attack on the offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, arguing that France and Israel face similar threats.

Later in the interview, Habib expressed concern about the growing strength of extremist political elements in France, particularly the influence of left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Habib criticized Mélenchon and his political camp, accusing them of antisemitism and of exacerbating tensions within French society.

According to Habib, there is concern that the current crisis could contribute to the political strengthening of the far left.

He also addressed his defeat in the most recent French parliamentary elections, claiming that his opponents had worked against him because of his close relationship with Netanyahu and his pro-Israel positions.

According to Habib, the margin that decided the election was narrow, and he raised allegations concerning votes that were not included in the count. These allegations were not substantiated during the interview.

Habib, who served as a member of the French parliament for several terms, emphasized his personal connection to France and his concern for its future.

"I love France," he said, adding that the country's crisis was not merely a problem for the Jews living there but for all its citizens.

In the final part of the interview, Habib turned to Israeli politics and announced his intention to work toward the reelection of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I came here to Israel to help Benjamin Netanyahu be reelected as Prime Minister," he said.

Habib said he had known Netanyahu for approximately 35 years and had attended meetings between Netanyahu and former French presidents, including Nicolas Sarkozy, François Hollande, and Jacques Chirac, as well as Macron.

According to Habib, the experience he gained from these meetings strengthened his appreciation for Netanyahu and his support for the Prime Minister's continued leadership.

Habib also addressed the diplomatic challenges facing Israel, including relations with Turkey, developments in Europe, and uncertainty regarding future American policy.

He expressed hope that parties affiliated with the national camp would reach agreements to prevent votes from being wasted because of the electoral threshold.

Alongside Netanyahu, Habib also spoke favorably of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whom he described as a close friend.

Habib made clear that his political objective is the formation of another government headed by Netanyahu, in partnership with the parties of the current coalition.

He said he intends to help achieve that goal during his stay in Israel.