French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation in a special speech following a wave of violence and looting that swept the country. He expressed shock at the destruction, vowed to prosecute those responsible and ordered an investigation into whether security forces had failed to prepare adequately. He also announced measures to restrict gatherings and called for representatives of the public to convene in an effort to find a solution to the crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a special address to the nation on Sunday evening following the severe riots that erupted across the country, expressing shock at the violence, arson and looting accompanying mass protests over the cost of living.

“How can French people do this to France?" Macron asked, referring to images of destruction from Paris and other cities.

“When we look at these images, we all ask ourselves what was going through their minds. Nothing justifies this, nothing explains it, and nothing can serve as an excuse for it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame," he said.

Macron made clear that he intended to hold those responsible for the violence accountable, warning that anyone who had attempted to attack the institutions of the republic would have to answer for their actions. He said the country could not accept a situation in which social protest turned into an assault on state institutions, security forces and public property.

The president also addressed serious questions raised by the scale of the unrest and the authorities’ ability to contain it. He announced that he had ordered an investigation to determine whether there had been failures in intelligence gathering or police preparations ahead of the demonstrations.

The move comes after security forces struggled to bring the numerous sites of violence under control. In Paris, shops were looted, vehicles were set on fire and extensive property damage was reported. In other cities, public buildings were attacked, including in Limoges, where a substantial part of the historic city hall was burned.

Macron also announced that local mayors and representatives of the central government in the regions would be granted the authority to ban certain gatherings where necessary, with the aim of preventing further outbreaks of violence.

Alongside his warnings and security measures, the president sought to address the social distress that had brought hundreds of thousands of people into the streets. He said he had instructed the government to convene students, teachers, members of parliament, trade unions and employers as early as this week to develop practical proposals for addressing the crisis.

“We must sit around the table and build solutions together," Macron said, without specifying which economic or social measures he intended to pursue.

The speech followed a day in which France experienced an exceptional wave of violence. According to figures reported by French media on Sunday evening, more than 2,000 people had been arrested during the unrest, while more than 600 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters had been injured.

The protests began as demonstrations against the cost of living and cuts to public services. According to official figures, approximately 550,000 people took part, while organizers put the turnout at around 800,000. Much of the protest activity remained peaceful, but groups of rioters took advantage of the demonstrations to attack police officers, loot shops and set buildings on fire.

The unrest has also triggered a fierce political confrontation. The French government blamed far-left groups, while opposition figures criticized police preparations and the government’s handling of the situation.

With approximately six months remaining in his term, Macron now faces a crisis combining widespread social protest, street violence and criticism of the government’s ability to maintain public order. In his address on Sunday evening, the president sought to deliver a dual message: those responsible for the violence would be punished, but he was also prepared to engage with protest representatives and explore solutions to the hardship that had brought crowds into the streets.