US President Donald Trump commented on the violent riots in France on Monday, criticizing French President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that he had warned the French leadership long ago about the rise of radical Islam and argued that Macron should have taken steps to restrict entry into the country.

Trump said Macron should have closed France's borders earlier, claiming that he had personally advised him to do so.

“He’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, ‘You’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in.’ The whole world was coming in," said Trump.

He then warned, "Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn't the deal... I told Emmanuel ‘you should close up your borders’. We closed our borders, he didn’t. Emmanuel should've closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it."