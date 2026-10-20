The Israel Police and Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, conducted extensive searches in the Jerusalem area on Sunday for Yehuda Sefarka, 23, who has been missing since August 2, 2026. Authorities have expressed concern for his life.

The search included deploying specialized scent-detection dogs to search a designated wooded area in northern Jerusalem. The search teams systematically combed the terrain in an effort to locate the missing young man.

The IDU is appealing to the public to help spread Sefarka's photograph and assist in efforts to find him.