The Israel Police on Sunday appealed to the public for assistance in locating Yehuda Sferka, 24, who has been missing since July 20, 2026.

Sferka was last seen on Shaarei Chesed Street in Jerusalem. Police said they believe he may have traveled to northern Israel, specifically the Tiberias and Mount Meron areas.

Sferka is approximately 1.70 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) tall, with dark hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a black kippah.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lev HaBira Police Station at 02-5381550 or the Israel Police emergency hotline at 100.