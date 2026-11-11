For more than four years, the Kleinerman family of Modi’in Illit has been searching for their son Moishy, who disappeared at age 16 in the Mount Meron area and whose fate remains unknown.

As his parents wait for any information about his whereabouts, they have also had to deal with payment demands from the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) and a visit from Military Police officers who came to their home on suspicion that their son was evading enlistment.

The details were reported by journalist Shloime Zionce in the American Ami magazine. The article describes the family’s dealings with authorities that continue to treat Moishy as a young man required to fulfill his civic obligations.

According to the report, the National Insurance Institute began sending notices to the family’s home demanding payment of debts and fines recorded in Moishy’s name. Since his disappearance, he has turned 18, the age at which people generally become liable for National Insurance contributions, depending on their insurance status.

The payment demands were sent to his parents’ home even though Kleinerman has been missing since March 2022 and his whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the report, Military Police officers recently visited the Kleinerman family’s home in Modi’in Illit to locate Moishy, whom military records listed as having failed to report for service.

When the family learned why the officers had come, they told them, "We’re also looking for him too."

Kleinerman was last seen on March 25, 2022, near the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Mount Meron. He was 16 at the time, and no trace of him has been found since. In the years since his disappearance, police, rescue units, volunteers, and ZAKA personnel have conducted extensive searches around Meron, in northern forests, and elsewhere for clues that could help determine what happened to him.

Police formed special investigative teams and pursued several leads, including possible criminal or nationalist involvement in his disappearance.

Several suspects were arrested over the years in connection with the case and later released for lack of sufficient evidence.

Responding to the report, IDF officials said draft notices are sent to all prospective recruits once they reach the relevant age. When a prospective recruit fails to report as required, the military opens an inquiry to determine their whereabouts, which may include a visit to their home.

The officials said that was what happened in Kleinerman’s case. The officers left after arriving at the family’s home and learning the circumstances of Moishy’s disappearance.