A group of Jewish youths stoned an Arab car in eastern Jerusalem late Thursday night, near the scene of a terrorist stabbing attack earlier in the week.

The incident occurred in the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood (also known as Sheikh Jarrah) in eastern Jerusalem Thursday night, when a group of masked Jewish youths entered the neighborhood and hurled stones at an Arab driver.

The assailants fled after the attack.

Police units were dispatched to the scene, and shortly after the incident was reported two sixteen-year-old suspects were arrested.

Authorities say that a number of Jewish youths were filmed Thursday stoning numerous parked Arab vehicles in the Shimon Hatzaddik area, causing damage to a number of cars.

Police also say the suspects were seen attacking Arab passersby.

The incident comes days after a female terrorist stabbed an Israeli Jewish woman at the entrance to the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood.

The victim, Moriah Cohen, was lightly wounded and released from the hospital later the same day.

Cohen’s husband, Dvir Cohen, said the terrorist – a teenage girl – was a neighbor, adding that the girl’s family regularly harassed them.