Over the weekend (Saturday), the IDF struck in the Tuffah area in the northern Gaza Strip and eliminated Abdullah Mohammed Khamis Jaber, a terrorist from Hamas' military wing.

As part of his role, Jaber assisted in the production of various weapons, played a significant role in the functioning of Hamas’ production headquarters, and took part in its rehabilitation and development efforts.

Over the weekend (Saturday), in additional strikes across the Gaza Strip, the IDF struck in Tuffah area and eliminated the terrorist Majed Ahmed Mustafa Sabbagh, a cell commander from Hamas' military wing, and in the Jabalia area, the IDF eliminated Amer Bashir Mohammed Khourani, a terrorist in the engineering battalion of the Hamas military wing terrorist organization.

Recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the organization's military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat.