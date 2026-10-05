Shin Bet chief David Zini told ministers during a Security Cabinet meeting that he may demand the renewed use of administrative detention against Jews in Judea and Samaria if attempts to address violent incidents through other means prove unsuccessful.

The use of this measure was halted on the orders of Defense Minister Israel Katz shortly after he took office.

Zini made the remarks during a discussion concerning acts of violence by an extremist minority against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria.

Until now, the Shin Bet chief has opposed reinstating administrative detention despite calls from officials on the ground to do so. During the discussion, however, he made clear that the option could be reconsidered if other measures fail to provide an adequate response.

During the same meeting, a confrontation developed between Zini and Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Strock. The minister argued that the security establishment does not give sufficient weight to attacks by Palestinian Arabs against Jews in the area.

“Palestinians attack shepherds, injure them and endanger their lives," she said. “You portray the Arabs as though they are sweetness itself, and only the settlers are problematic."

Zini responded to Strock: “The Palestinians aren’t burning down Jewish homes here. You’re disconnected from reality. We need to see condemnations and denunciations from the entire leadership. This harms the settlement enterprise and harms security."

Strock responded that the settlement leadership had already expressed its opposition to violence. She said that regional council heads and rabbis had issued statements condemning such acts and that she herself was also working on the issue.

When Zini asked her where she had condemned the incidents, she replied: “Everywhere. Just listen."