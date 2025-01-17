Defense Minister Israel Katz decided this morning (Friday) to cancel the administrative arrest orders against five Jewish residents Judea and Samaria who are currently in detention and to immediately release them to their homes.

Katz said, "In light of the expected release of terrorists to the territories of Judea and Samaria as part of the deal to release the hostages, I have decided to release the settlers detained in administrative detention and to convey a clear message of strengthening and encouraging the settlements, which are at the forefront of the struggle against Palestinian terrorism and face growing security challenges."

He added, "It is better for the families of Jewish settlers to be happy than for the families of released terrorists."

Upon assuming the post of Defense Minister in November, Katz announced that he had decided to stop the use of administrative arrest warrants against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

In a meeting with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Katz informed him of his decision to stop using arrest warrants and asked him to put alternative tools in place.

Minister Katz said, "In a reality where the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria are subject to serious Palestinian terrorist threats, with the support and backing of the Iranian axis of evil that is working to establish an eastern terrorist front against the State of Israel, and where unjustified international sanctions are being taken against settlers and organizations in the settlements - it is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such a severe step against settlers."

He explained: "If there is suspicion that someone committed criminal acts, the perpetrators can be brought to justice, and if not, there are other preventive measures that can be taken other than administrative detention."