Claudia Medina Halfon, an Israeli citizen who assists Israelis traveling to Turkey for hair transplants, was involved in a confrontation with a group of protesters at the Istinye Park shopping mall in Istanbul.

According to Turkish media reports, approximately 20 to 25 people were involved in the incident, which began as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical confrontation.

Turkish news outlet Türkiye Today reported that police officers and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Medina was escorted out of the mall by security personnel, and an investigation was launched into the circumstances of the incident.

According to the report, pro-Palestinian activists spotted Medina while she was shopping at the mall, waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, and shouted slogans against her.

In footage circulated on social media, protesters could be heard chanting, among other things: "Down with Zionism! We don't want Zionists in our country."

Turkish media reported that Medina, who holds both Israeli and Turkish citizenship, had recently faced criticism on social media over her ties to Israel and her activities in the medical tourism industry.

Pro-Palestinian activists alleged that she also assists Israeli soldiers traveling to Turkey by arranging medical treatments and accommodations. It should be noted that these are allegations made against her, and have not been independently verified.

Reports also indicated that a pro-Palestinian group had filed a complaint against Medina with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office two days before the incident.

According to the reports, no weapons or knives were used during the confrontation. No verified information has been released indicating that Medina was injured.

The mall was evacuated following the incident, and local security authorities launched an investigation.