Turkey's parliament on Thursday approved legislation ratifying a joint defense agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, advancing plans for expanded military, intelligence and security cooperation among the three countries, The Daily Sabah reported.

The Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense, signed in August , received the backing of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The legislation passed during a parliamentary General Assembly session chaired by Deputy Speaker Celal Adan, following debate over the proposed defense partnership.

Under the agreement, Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will strengthen cooperation in military training, joint exercises, counterterrorism, defense technology and logistical support.

The pact also provides for joint defense industry initiatives, including weapons manufacturing, technology transfers, collaborative research and development, and military innovation.

To improve coordination between their armed forces, the three countries will conduct joint exercises, exchange military personnel and establish shared training programs.

The agreement includes provisions for intelligence sharing through secure channels, subject to confidentiality and information protection requirements. The participating countries will also coordinate counterterrorism activities and consult regularly on international security threats.

In addition, the pact permits individual or collective action based on shared security assessments to safeguard national interests.

Military logistical cooperation will extend to peacetime, wartime and emergency situations, allowing the countries to provide one another with weapons, ammunition, fuel, replacement parts and other defense equipment.

A new Strategic Political and Defense Committee will supervise implementation of the agreement and coordinate joint activities. Its membership will include the foreign ministers, defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of the three countries.

The committee is expected to convene twice annually, although the countries' leaders may reduce the frequency to one meeting per year.

Saudi Arabia will host a permanent secretariat responsible for supporting the committee's work. Its secretary-general will serve a three-year term, with the position rotating among the founding countries and Pakistan providing the first appointee.

The agreement also leaves open the possibility of additional countries joining the defense partnership, provided all existing members approve their admission under jointly established procedures.

The pact will take effect after Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia complete their respective domestic ratification processes and the final ratification document is deposited with the committee's secretariat.

It will remain in force indefinitely. However, participating countries may withdraw after 10 years by submitting at least three months' written notice through diplomatic channels.

Any withdrawal or termination will not invalidate previously approved projects or ongoing activities, and obligations concerning the protection of classified information will remain binding.