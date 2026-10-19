כנס הנני הרב דוד פנדל

Rabbi David Fendel, head of Sderot Yeshiva, defended rabbis’ involvement in political discourse ahead of the elections, warning against votes for parties that may fail to cross the electoral threshold and lamenting the lack of unity in Religious Zionism.

“Our duty as citizens and rabbis is to talk politics, Jewish thought, the Torah of Israel and the Land of Israel," Rabbi Fendel said in an interview at the “Hineni" conference.

Asked whether he had hesitated to participate in the conference and express political views alongside other rabbis, Rabbi Fendel said that, in his view, election involvement stems from a broader public responsibility and commandments relating to the Jewish people and the Land of Israel.

“We spoke about the mitzvah of voting," he said, linking the vote to settling the Land of Israel, strengthening Torah and matters of holiness. He warned that votes for parties that fail to cross the electoral threshold could be wasted, preventing voters from achieving the public and religious goals they seek.

Rabbi Fendel also warned against the possibility of a left-wing government, describing it in religious terms as a desecration of God’s name. He stressed that these issues concern the public’s broader mission, not merely a political contest between parties.

To explain his approach, Rabbi Fendel cited the mitzvah of Hanukkah as an example of a commandment with national and communal significance. He said that engaging with public affairs should be seen as an integral part of a Torah-centered life.

“It is a joy when people are engaged with the collective," he said.

Addressing students who question the connection between the study hall and politics, Rabbi Fendel distinguished between rabbis’ responsibility to express their views and students’ freedom to make their own decisions.

“First of all, you are independent people. Do what you think is right," he told them. Nevertheless, he maintained that rabbis have a duty to address public issues involving Torah, the Jewish people and the Land of Israel.

Rabbi Fendel also expressed deep regret that Religious Zionism had failed to unite politically.

“It is very sad that we in Religious Zionism committed to Torah have failed to unite," he said.

At the same time, he highlighted the community’s size and strength across Israel, linking its public responsibilities to the heavy sacrifices made during the war.

He recalled that at memorial services for fallen soldiers, commitments had been made to continue advancing the values for which they fought, including the Land of Israel in its entirety, Torah and Jewish identity.

“The Land of Israel in its entirety, a complete Torah, Jewish identity. These are the things we deal with. This is not politics," he concluded.