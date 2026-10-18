Nine days before the Knesset elections, three polls published Sunday evening present differing pictures of Israel's political landscape, particularly in the race for first place between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party.

In the Channel 14 poll, Netanyahu's Likud leads with 29 seats, followed by Eisenkot's Yashar! with 22 seats.

Naftali Bennett's Together party and Shas receive 10 seats each, while the Democrats and United Torah Judaism win eight seats apiece. The Religious Zionist party and Zehut, Otzma Yehudit, and the Joint List each receive seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and Ra'am receive six seats each.

In the breakdown by political blocs, the right-wing bloc receives 61 seats, the center-left bloc 46, and the Arab parties 13.

In the Kan 11 poll, Yashar! emerges as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by Likud with 21.

Bennett's Together receives 12 seats, the Democrats nine, while Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and the joint Hadash-Ta'al and Balad list each receive eight seats.

Religious Zionist-Zehut and United Torah Judaism receive seven seats each, Ra'am wins five, and Yoaz Hendel's Reservists Party and Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party each receive four seats.

Amcha Yisrael, Blue and White, HaTzibbur HaCharedi party, and Noam fail to cross the electoral threshold.

In the i24NEWS poll, Likud leads with 25 seats, followed by Yashar! with 21 and Together with 13.

Otzma Yehudit receives 10 seats, the Democrats nine, while United Torah Judaism, the Joint List, and Shas each receive eight seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, Religious Zionist-Zehut, and Ra'am each win six seats.

Below the electoral threshold are Amcha Yisrael with 2.9% and the Reservists Party and Economic Party with 2.4% each, alongside Tzeva Shachor, Blue and White, HaTzibbur HaCharedi, Noam LeYisrael, and Achi.