A poll published Wednesday evening by Channel 13 News shows that Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, Yashar would win 20 seats, Likud 19, Together 14, the Democrats 10, the Joint List 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Religious Zionist Party-Zehut 8, Shas 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Ra'am 6, and the Reservists-Economic Party 4.

The right-wing bloc would secure 49 seats, compared to 52 for the anti-Netanyahu bloc. The Arab parties would win a combined 15 seats.

Meanwhile, a separate poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News found that if elections were held today, Yashar would win 23 seats, Likud 19, Together 15, the Democrats 9, the Joint List 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Religious Zionism-Zehut 6, Ra'am 5, and Amcha Yisrael 4.

In the Channel 12 poll, the right-wing bloc would secure 51 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 55.