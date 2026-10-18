Eight outstanding olim (immigrants to Israel -ed.) from several English-speaking countries were honored Sunday evening at the 12th Annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize ceremony at the Jerusalem Theater, recognizing their exceptional achievements and significant contributions to the State of Israel.

Held on Yom Ha'aliyah, the national day recognizing the contributions of olim to Israeli society, the ceremony placed the stories and accomplishments of this year’s honorees at the heart of the celebration.

"Israel’s single greatest strength is its people," said Sylvan Adams, Philanthropist and President of the World Jewish Congress Israel. "We are a nation of immigrants, some recent, others whose ancestors came to Israel decades ago. Each of us who chooses to build his or her life here is helping to build the nation itself. Aliyah (immigration to Israel - ed.) is an act of conviction, a decision to invest your future in the future of the Jewish people."

"The extraordinary individuals receiving the Bonei Zion Prize are exemplary examples of this nation building. The prizes are a fitting celebration of their contributions, as our prize recipients make their mark on Israeli science, education, culture, community, sport, and beyond. Their achievements are a powerful reminder that aliyah is not just about coming home; it is about taking responsibility for what comes next. The greatest form of Zionism is expressed with one’s feet- people choosing to come home to Israel."

The honorees include: Naomi Stuchiner, Founder, Beit Issie Shapiro, in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Dr. Philip Klipstein, Senior Principal Scientist, R&D Division, SCD, in the field of Science & Medicine; Rabbanit Chana Henkin, Founder & Chancellor, Nishmat, in the field of Education; Ami Baran, President of the Israel Athletics Association and CEO of the Israel Softball Association, in the field of Culture, Arts & Sports; Danielle Abraham, Executive Director, ReGrow Israel, in the field of Global Impact; and Barak Swarttz, YouTuber and Founder of GRIT for Good, in the field of Young Leadership.

"Olim have always been a driving force in strengthening the State of Israel, and this year’s honorees demonstrate the extraordinary scope of that contribution," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart, Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

"They are advancing science and medicine, bolstering communities and extending Israel’s impact around the world. Their achievements remind us that the significance of aliyah is felt not only in the lives of those who make Israel their home, but in the nation they help build. As we mark Yom Ha'aliyah, we are honored to celebrate these recipient’s dedication and the example they set for the next generation of olim."

This year’s Special Recognition Award was presented to Amb. Ron Dermer, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States of America and former Minister of Strategic Affairs of Israel, in recognition of his decades of public service and contribution to Israel’s diplomatic and strategic landscape.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Prof. Marta Weinstock-Rosin, pioneering pharmacologist and inventor of the groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug, Exelon. Her decades of trailblazing research and innovation have had a profound global impact on neuroscience and medicine, representing the extraordinary influence Olim have made both within Israel and around the world.

The Prize is sponsored by Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel, one of Israel’s most notable philanthropists and a leading voice in the global Jewish community. A Nefesh B’Nefesh oleh (immigrant -ed.) himself, who made aliyah a decade ago, Adams is deeply committed to supporting the growth and future of the State of Israel and showcasing the achievements and contributions of Israelis on the global stage.

Hundreds of olim from English-speaking countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States have been nominated for this prize, reflecting the breadth of talent, leadership and impact throughout Israel’s Anglo-oleh community.

Recipients were selected by a distinguished panel of committee members in the categories of Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Education; Global Impact; Culture, Arts & Sports; Young Leadership; Special Recognition; and Lifetime Achievement.

The evening brought together recipients, their families, colleagues, communal leaders and supporters from across Israel to celebrate their achievements and the remarkable journeys that have shaped their contributions to the country.