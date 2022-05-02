Nefesh B’Nefesh will honor the seven recipients of the 2021 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize on Monday, May 2, 2022, at a special ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

The award recognizes olim (immigrants) from English-speaking countries who have made a major impact on the State of Israel.

The ceremony will be attended by family, friends and distinguished guests who will hear from Israeli President Isaac Herzog as well as Nefesh B’Nefesh leaders about the indelible impact that English-speaking olim are making on Israel.

Additionally, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion will receive a special recognition award for his outstanding efforts and support in integrating olim into Israeli society.

The reception begins at 1:30p.m.; the ceremony at 3:30p.m.

This year’s prize recipients were chosen by a prestigious panel of committee members in a variety of fields, including: Community & Non-Profit; Education; Israel Advocacy; Science & Medicine; Culture, Art & Sports; Lifetime Achievement; and Young Leadership.

The 2021 Bonei Zion recipients include Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, President of Ben Gurion University of the Negev, in the field of Education; Josie Katz, Israeli singer and actress, in the field of Culture, Arts and Sports; Micha Odenheimer, Founding Director of Tevel b'Tzedek, in the field of Global Impact; Dr. Jonathan Rieck, Director of the Emergency Medicine Department at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, in the field of Science & Medicine; David Marcu, Senior CEO at Israel Elwyn, in the field of Community and Non-profit; Michal Berman, Founder of Tel Aviv Art Studio, for Young Leadership; and Rabbi Dr. Daniel Tropper, Founder and President Emeritus of Gesher, for the Lifetime Achievement Award.