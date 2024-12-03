The 10th annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony was held this evening, honoring 12 inspiring Anglo Olim (immigrants) who have made exceptional contributions to Israeli society.

The ceremony was held at the Beit Ha’Am Cultural Center in Jerusalem, and recognized the outstanding 2023 recipients as well as the 2024 honorees, who were carefully selected for their extraordinary contributions throughout the Swords of Iron War. The ceremony drew over 500 attendees, including Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer and Director General of the Ministry, Avichai Kahane; MK Oded Forer; Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founders, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, along with prize benefactor Sylvan Adams.

The 2023 recipients include: Sally Reidman, Founder and President of the Reidman College of Complementary & Integrative Medicine, in the field of Education ; Prof. Carmi Z. Margolis, Founding-Dean of Ben Gurion University Medical School for International Health, in the field of Science and Medicine ; Shari Mendes, Founder and Director of the Israel Lemonade Fund, in the field of Community and Non-Profit ; Peter Kurz, CEO of the Israel Baseball Association and General Manager, National & Olympic Teams, in the field of Culture, Arts and Sports ; Lt. Colonel (Res.) Danny Grossman, Chairman of CMBM-Israel, in the field of Global Impact . In addition, the Young Leadership Prize was awarded to Emily Schrader, for her impactful work as a journalist, content creator and human rights activist.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Yehezkel Caine, President of the Herzog Medical Center, for his lifelong commitment to advancing medicine and aeromedicine on the global stage.

The 2024 recipients include: Phyllis Heimowitz, Co-Founder, A Partner Left Behind - The Partners of Fallen IDF Soldiers, in the field of Community and Non-Profit ; Eylon Levy, Head of Israeli Citizen Spokespersons' Office, in the field of Global Impact ; Dr. Debra Gershov-West, Director, Emergency Department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, in the field of Science and Medicine and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Special Envoy for the Foreign Ministry, in the field of Israel Advocacy .

In addition, a special recognition award was presented to Natan Sharansky, Soviet human rights activist and former head of the Jewish Agency, for his lifelong dedication to Israel and world Jewry.

“The Bonei Zion Prize is an important opportunity to express our gratitude to Olim who contribute in extraordinary ways to Israeli society and have led significant changes in every field they have been involved in,“ said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “These Olim, each of who represents an inspiring life story, embody the spirit of Zionism and demonstrate that making Aliyah is not just a personal act, but an immense contribution to the resilience and future of the State of Israel. I congratulate the esteemed recipients and thank them for their exceptional contributions, which strengthen Israeli society. Together, especially during these challenging times, we will continue to promote the values of Aliyah and its central role in building Israel.”

“After the atrocities committed against the Jewish people on October 7th and the multi-front war that followed, it is crucial that we take a moment to recognize and celebrate the incredible individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Israeli society. These immigrants, who have become an integral part of our nation, have helped shape our national success and strengthen our resilience.

Their contributions across diverse fields inspire us all and serve as a testament to the strength and spirit of the Jewish people,” said Sylvan Adams. “Now, more than ever, our people must be fearless, demonstrating great courage and leadership in the face of evil amid the war, and as Jews in Israel and around the world confront an unprecedented rise in Antisemitism. It is a true honor to be able to recognize inspiring Olim year after year through the Bonei Zion Prize. I am confident that they will continue to make a lasting impact both in Israel and around the world.”

‘In these challenging times, the dedication and accomplishments of our Bonei Zion recipients serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the people of Israel,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder & Executive Directorof Nefesh B’Nefesh. “These extraordinary individuals have not only achieved excellence in their respective fields but have also significantly enriched Israeli society and beyond, whether in medicine, education, technology, the arts, or community leadership. It is a privilege to celebrate their remarkable contributions, which strengthen the Jewish state and inspire future generations of Olim to continue shaping our homeland.”

The 2023 and 2024 recipients were chosen by a distinguished panel of committee members and represent excellence across diverse fields, including Education, Science & Medicine, Community & Non-Profit, Global Impact, Culture, Art & Sports, Lifetime Achievement, and Young Leadership.