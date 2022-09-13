Seven outstanding olim (immigrants to Israel) from English-speaking countries have been awarded the 2022 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize recognizing Anglos who have made a major contribution to the State of Israel.

The honorees include: Rabbi Prof. David Golinkin, President of The Schechter Institutes, Inc. and President Emeritus of The Schechter Institute of Jewish Studies, in the field of Education; Prof. Arthur I. Eidelman, Founder of the Department of Neonatology at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, in the field of Science and Medicine; Pamela and Aba Claman, Co-Founders of Thank Israeli Soldiers, in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Prof. Morris Hartstein, Founding Director of Operation Ethiopia, in the field of Global Impact; and Prof. Harry Ben Zion Brand, Architect and Founder of the Israeli Planners Association, in the field of Culture, Art & Sports.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Naomi Tsur, Founder & Chair of the Jerusalem Green Fund and the Israel Urban Forum, for her exemplary work over multiple decades in promoting sustainability in Israel and throughout the world, and specifically in recognition of her role as Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, in which she established countless projects and initiatives to aid in building a greener Jerusalem.

In addition, the Young Leadership Prize has been given to Asher Fredman, Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, for his exemplary dedication and accomplishments as a young leader in Israel.

This year’s prizes, announced Tuesday, are sponsored by Sylvan Adams, a Nefesh B’Nefesh oleh, real estate developer, and philanthropist who is committed to developing the State of Israel. Adams is steadfast in his goal of showcasing the impact and achievement of Israel and Israelis to the world, with the Bonei Zion Prize as an integral piece of this mission.

“The annual Bonei Zion Prize serves as a reminder of the remarkable impact that olim are making in every facet of Israeli life,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director. “This year’s prize recipients, and the hundreds of thousands of olim who have chosen to make Israel their home, are true examples of how the Jewish state is thriving.”

Hundreds of olim from English-speaking countries – including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, U.K., and the U.S. - were nominated for the prize. The prize recognizes outstanding Anglo olim who have helped Israel in a meaningful way by encapsulating the spirit of modern-day Zionism and contributing in significant ways towards the State of Israel. Recipients were chosen by a prestigious panel of committee members in the following categories: Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Education; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports, and Young Leadership.

The nomination period for the 2023 Bonei Zion Prize has officially opened. A prestigious panel of committee members will select the winners from each category. Eligible candidates for the prize must have made aliyah (immigrated to Israel) from an English-speaking country, as per above. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 1st, 2023 and may be submitted via Bonei Zion's website.