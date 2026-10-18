Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Waserlauf was verbally harassed by a left-wing activist while waiting for a medical appointment at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, just days after his wife, Moriya, gave birth to their son.

Waserlauf had arrived for a routine medical examination with his newborn infant. In footage from the scene, a woman can be heard shouting insults at him over his political affiliation with the Otzma Yehudit party.

"Yitzhak Waserlauf, Minister of the Negev and Galilee, how are you not ashamed to show your face here? Ben Gvir supporter, Kahanist! I thought you moved to the Galilee, didn't you? What are you doing here in Tel Aviv? Shame on you!" she shouted.

She subsequently accused him of responsibility for the October 7 massacre, saying, "You have 'October 7' written on your forehead. Shame on you, walking around like some kind of peacock."

"What are you even doing here? Go to the Galilee. I thought you were the Minister of the Galilee. You come here, to Tel Aviv, for Religious Zionist community groups. Shame on you."

Left-wing activist Ami Dror published footage of the incident and, rather than condemning the treatment of the minister and his family, urged, "We must pursue them everywhere! We must pursue the criminals of, 'We'd rather die than enlist,' and the offenders behind, 'Hamas is an asset,'" Dror wrote.

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir strongly condemned the incident, criticizing the invasion of Waserlauf's privacy while he was seeking medical care with his son.

"The vileness of elements of the left has crossed every moral and human boundary! Even at a medical clinic, just after the birth of his son, they cannot leave Minister Yitzhak Waserlauf and his family alone," Ben Gvir said.

He slammed, "Where are all those champions of democracy and moral preachers who are outraged by violence and bullying? When it comes to politicians from the right, suddenly everyone falls silent."

"Dear Yitzhak, we love you, support you, and are proud of you! No amount of bullying or hatred will undermine your mission or your path."