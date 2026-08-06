A new legal and public battle is threatening to undermine municipal funding for cultural programs and support provided to the haredi community across Israel.

The Israel Hofsheet organization has formally appealed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the legal advisers of several municipalities, demanding an immediate halt to any municipal funding that, it claims, benefits institutions and activities serving yeshiva students who have not regularized their military status with the IDF.

The appeal is based on a series of Supreme Court rulings in recent years that determined the state may not provide funding or government support to yeshivas attended by draft-age students who do not hold a legal deferment or exemption from military service.

The organization is now seeking to extend that legal battle to the municipal level. It argues that while the government has begun suspending some direct funding to Torah institutions, local authorities continue to provide financial support through indirect subsidies and by funding cultural events, conferences, and performances for the same population.

Among the municipalities targeted are several that host large-scale events for the haredi public each year, particularly during the "bein hazmanim" three-week yeshiva vacation period.

These events are organized by various community organizations, including Torah centers, educational networks, and local organizations, attracting thousands of participants each season.

Israel Hofsheet claims that every shekel of public funding allocated to these activities should be closely scrutinized, claiming they serve as an indirect channel for financing institutions and individuals who do not meet the legal requirements for receiving public support.

Representatives of the haredi community, however, rejected the demands outright, describing them as a politically motivated attempt to undermine the legitimate rights of an entire sector.

They argued that the cultural events and local activities are not intended solely for draft-age yeshiva students, but are open to the broader public, including families, children, women, and teenagers, and constitute part of the basic municipal services provided to all residents on a proportional basis.

Officials in various local authorities have repeatedly noted that municipalities have long maintained a policy of providing culturally tailored services to all sectors and communities as part of the urban fabric.