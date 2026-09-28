בן גביר עלה להר הבית: "אנחנו בעלי הבית כאן, הבסנו אותם"

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir ascended the Temple Mount on Monday morning in honor of the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, where he offered a prayer and called for Israeli sovereignty over the site.

Ben Gvir opened his remarks by reflecting on the three years that have passed since the October 7 massacre.

"October 7 was an immense pain, a terrible pain. But today, three years later, it is the Sukkot holiday, a festival of joy, and we can be happy about many things that have happened since then."

Regarding the Hamas terror group and the measures taken since the massacre, he said, "Hamas wanted to defeat us. 'Al-Aqsa Flood,' they called it. And today, we are the masters of the Temple Mount! We are the masters of the prisons. We have turned the lives of their terrorists into hell. We distributed weapons and established civilian emergency response squads."

"Three years later, the people of Israel are on the path to total victory!" he declared.

"And on this holiday, I pray here on the Temple Mount, at the most important place, for total victory, complete redemption, death to all terrorists, and sovereignty here, at the most important place for the Jewish people. They wanted to win. We defeated them, first and foremost, here on the Temple Mount."