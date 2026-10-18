תיעוד: בית כנסת חולל במהומות בצרפת באדיבות המצלם

A synagogue in Paris's 19th Arrondissement was desecrated and vandalized over the weekend during the violent riots that have engulfed France.

From footage of the synagogue after the incident, rioters appeared to have thrown sacred books and religious items on the ground, opened the holy Torah ark, and wreaked havoc.

No additional information about the scope of the damage has been reported so far.

The incident occurred amid widespread unrest across France that erupted on Saturday during nationwide demonstrations citing rising living costs and declining public services. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, approximately 550,000 people participated in the protests, while the CGT trade union put the figure at 800,000. Around 1,200 people were arrested, and more than 150 police officers were injured.

Masked rioters clashed with security forces, set vehicles ablaze, looted businesses, and vandalized public buildings in several cities. In Paris, rioters erected burning barricades and attacked stores, prompting police to deploy tear gas and water cannons. The violence also spread to Marseille, Lyon, and Lille, where government buildings and commercial establishments were targeted.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Limoges, where rioters set fire to the historic town hall, causing extensive damage and the collapse of much of its roof and structure. The building, constructed in 1883, had been designated a historic landmark in 1975.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and pledged to prosecute those responsible. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu accused radical far-left groups and criminals of exploiting the protests ahead of the April 2027 presidential election. The demonstrations, which began last month over conditions in French schools, have since expanded into a broader protest movement addressing economic hardship, inequality, and government spending.