MUST WATCH: Intense Protests Grip Paris, France, As Macron Says There's 'No Room For Viole

Violent riots erupted across France on Saturday, leaving historic government buildings in flames, businesses looted, and more than 150 police officers injured as nationwide demonstrations over rising living costs and deteriorating public services descended into widespread unrest.

Approximately 1,200 people were arrested during the disturbances, which followed demonstrations involving an estimated 550,000 people nationwide, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez. The CGT trade union estimated that as many as 800,000 people participated.

Groups of masked rioters attacked police, vandalized public buildings, set vehicles on fire, and broke into stores in cities across the country.

Among the most severe incidents was the destruction of the historic town hall in Limoges, which was engulfed in flames after being set ablaze. The building, constructed in 1883 and designated a historic landmark in 1975, suffered extensive damage, with much of its roof and structure collapsing.

Limoges Town Hall Burns Down as Rioters Torch Historic French Landmark

Local prefect Maurice Barate described the destruction as "a deliberate act by hooligans" and a "catastrophe for heritage."

In Marseille, protesters dressed in black stormed the city hall and covered its walls with graffiti. In Lyon, rioters torched the city's tourist office, prompting Mayor Grégory Doucet to lament the destruction of the historic building.

In Paris, violent confrontations continued into Saturday evening as rioters erected burning barricades, torched vehicles, and attacked businesses. Police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds, particularly around the Place de la République.

Several stores were looted or vandalized, including a Lacoste boutique and an SFR mobile phone store, while rioters attempted to force their way into the Galeries Lafayette department store. An Apple store in Lille was also broken into and emptied.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the violence, accusing radical far-left groups and criminals of exploiting the demonstrations ahead of next year's presidential election.

"To those who clearly want to use this violence as a 'warm-up' before the presidential election, I say clearly: We will not let ourselves be intimidated. No one will impose their political agenda through violence," Lecornu wrote on X.

The prime minister reported that more than 150 police officers had been injured during the unrest.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attacks and promised that those responsible would face prosecution.

"We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who only seek to undermine our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," Macron wrote on X.

The violence also raised renewed concerns over police conduct. In Saint-Étienne, a demonstrator lost his hand in an incident reportedly involving a police stun grenade. A similar injury was reported earlier this month during student demonstrations in Lens.

According to the BBC, French authorities are facing growing criticism over their handling of the protests, with several incidents involving injured demonstrators under investigation.

The demonstrations began last month as student protests against teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and deteriorating school facilities. They subsequently expanded into a nationwide movement over living costs, inequality, and public spending, drawing support from labor unions and the Yellow Vest movement.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray announced plans earlier this month to recruit 3,000 additional substitute teachers, but the demonstrations have continued to intensify.

The unrest comes as France approaches its presidential election in April 2027, with Macron nearing the end of his presidency.

Saturday also saw protests in several other European countries, including Belgium, Portugal, Italy, and Albania, where demonstrators voiced grievances over living costs, education, and government policies.