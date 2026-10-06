The controversy surrounding European Parliament member Rima Hassan is escalating. France’s Foreign Minister on Tuesday addressed an incident in which Hassan removed an Israeli flag from an exhibition commemorating the victims of the October 7 massacre, calling for serious disciplinary measures to be considered against her.

The minister said that if allegations that Hassan knocked over Israeli and European Union flags during the incident are confirmed, they would “justify severe and deterrent sanctions by the European Parliament."

“I hope the commemorations can take place under the best possible conditions, while remembering that 51 of our fellow citizens lost their lives during that tragedy," he said.

Earlier, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed the incident, saying she viewed the allegations against Hassan “very seriously."