In recent days, the IDF struck in several areas across the Gaza Strip and eliminated four terrorists from Hamas’ military wing.

On Thursday, Mahmoud Khaled Mohammed Madhoun, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing, was eliminated. Throughout the war, he took part in combat and launched anti-tank missiles at IDF troops.

On Friday, terrorist Ubaida Suhail Hamad Murtaja, a sniper operative in Hamas’ military wing, was eliminated. In addition, Adham Khalil Mohammed Marouf, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre, was eliminated.

On Saturday, Abd al-Jawad Juda, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing, was also eliminated.

The IDF stressed, "Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and attempted to restore the organization's military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated to remove the threat they posed."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."