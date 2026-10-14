IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist Momen Ahmad Salameh Ay in Gaza strike

The IDF on Tuesday struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated Momen Ahmad Salameh Ay, a commander in Hamas’ military wing.

Throughout the war, Ay took part in holding hostages in Hamas captivity in the Gaza City area. His position in Hamas also entailed acting an aide to commanders of the Hamas Gaza Brigade.

Recently, Ay advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and attempted to restore the terrorist organization’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. He was eliminated in an aerial strike to remove the threat.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."