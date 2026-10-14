תיעוד מפעילות לוחמי גדוד 202 דובר צה"ל

Security forces completed two targeted operations against illegal “charities" in Ramallah and Yatta, which served as offices for terrorist organizations. Five operatives who collaborated with Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization were apprehended.

Earlier this week (Tuesday), as part of a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, security forces conducted a targeted raid on the offices of the ‘Addameer charity association’ in Ramallah.

During the operation, wanted individuals were apprehended, and computers, documents, and checkbooks bearing markings associated with designated Hamas funds were confiscated.

According to the IDF, the ‘Addameer charity association’ is funded by terror funds and provides legal assistance to PFLP terrorists held in prison. Some of the terrorists working at the association took part in the terror attack at the Danny Spring on August 23, 2019, in which Rina Shnerb was murdered.

In an additional operation targeting centers of incitement and terror, in recent weeks, IDF soldiers, with guidance from Shin Bet intelligence, conducted a targeted raid on the offices of the “Islamic Association for the Care of Orphans" in the town of Yatta, in the Judea area.

During the operation, wanted individuals were apprehended, and materials bearing markings associated with designated Hamas funds were confiscated. The detainees and seized materials were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

The IDF stated that the association, which was designated as an unlawful association, served as an organizational and financial arm of the Hamas terrorist organization, including by transferring funds to the organization and supporting the families of terrorists and prisoners.

The association’s director and other senior officials are Hamas terrorists who have also been imprisoned in the past. The association serves as infrastructure for entrenching the Hamas terrorist organization’s standing in Yatta, while exploiting its purportedly civilian activities.

The IDF concluded that the associations, which were designated as unlawful associations, served as organizational and financial arms of the terrorist organizations and supported and advanced terrorist activities throughout Judea and Samaria.