The Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee yesterday (Tuesday) convened to discuss the olive harvest season.

The Tzofot organization, which calls for a change in the security approach in Judea and Samaria, it is said that under the cover of the olive harvest taking place near the settlements and the roads on which civilians travel daily, photographs of civilians and settlements are taken, just as information is collected in order to harm the communities of the Gaza border region before the Hamas invasion.

Beyond this, the organization claims, a large military force is assigned to 'protect' the olive pickers and secure the picking, a force which necessarily detracts from the IDF's manpower and burdens the burden of the regular and reserve soldiers.

"Polling data shows that 7-8 out of every 10 West Bank Arabs support the massacre perpetrated on the communities of the south", the organization says, "In addition, the Telegram groups are filled with daily incitement to harm Jews on both sides of the fence, how can we ignore this and continue to let them go about their business as usual when it endangers us?"