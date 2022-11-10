For over a decade, the IDF has been making the humanitarian effort of allowing Lebanese farmers to cross the Blue Line into Israeli territory for the seasonal olive harvest.

These olive groves, which are located between the Blue Line and the Israeli security fence, prove a vital source of income for Lebanese farmers.

This source of income becomes all the more important when put in the larger context of the economic and social crises that plague Lebanon.

According to an IDF official, "The direct and indirect economic damage caused to the people of Lebanon and their livelihood by the Hezbollah terrorist army is severe and substantial. While Hezbollah destabilizes the area surrounding ​​the Blue Line and harms the citizens of Lebanon, the State of Israel works to alleviate the plight of the residents living along it."

"UNIFIL has a central role in ensuring the conduction of humanitarian gestures," the official added.