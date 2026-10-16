MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) was subjected to harsh verbal abuse by passengers during a flight after a left-wing activist confronted him in front of fellow travelers, hurled accusations at him, and even demanded that he remove his kippah (skullcap).

In footage circulated on social media, the woman can be heard accusing Edelstein of responsibility for the arrests of female activists who distributed flyers at a synagogue.

"The one who arrested women who fought for the hostages, who arrested them after they placed flyers in a synagogue, who caused their arrests - [as] a former Prisoner of Zion, you should be ashamed of yourself," she shouted at him.

The woman then launched a personal attack against Edelstein, shouting, "How wonderful that you're now a nothing and a nobody, a nothing and a nobody. How wonderful that you are a nobody, it's wonderful. We've finished you off, we've finished you off. Take that kippah off your head."

The footage was published by left-wing activist Ami Dror, who also called for continued confrontations with elected officials outside the political arena.

"We must pursue them everywhere!" Dror wrote alongside the video.