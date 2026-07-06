Former Likud MK Oren Hazan was asked in an interview with the Knesset Channel about the prospects of a new party made up of Likud defectors and other right-wing figures - including Gilad Erdan, Yuli Edelstein, and Ayelet Shaked.

"These guys have absolutely no chance of crossing the electoral threshold. They are just political refugees trying to pull a political stunt to secure themselves jobs for the coming years, but they have no real path. They are doing immense damage and endangering right-wing governance," Hazan claimed.

He added, "It’s time for people whose only concern is holding onto a seat to step away from the political arena. If they want some good, free advice: elections are a team sport. You need to be part of a deeply rooted, robust movement - not show up right before the elections trying to scrape together votes."

"I am asking them: don't embarrass yourselves, and don't damage what is left of the Israeli right," Hazan concluded.