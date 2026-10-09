Palestinian Arab factions are holding discussions about postponing legislative elections scheduled for November 28, potentially delaying what would be the first such vote in two decades, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

The discussions come amid logistical challenges in eastern Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, as well as longstanding political divisions between the rival Palestinian Arab factions.

A senior Islamic Jihad official claimed that representatives of the factions had already agreed to postpone the elections following talks in Cairo. However, Fatah, the party headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, indicated that consultations were still underway.

Islamic Jihad deputy secretary-general Mohammed al-Hindi told The Associated Press that the Cairo discussions had produced an agreement on both the elections and the renewal of dialogue between the factions.

He said the factions “have reached understandings regarding the resumption of Palestinian national dialogue and agreed to postpone the upcoming Palestinian elections."

According to al-Hindi, the Fatah delegation is expected to return to Ramallah to complete consultations before a final decision is made.

Fatah spokesperson Abdel Fattah Dolah stopped short of confirming that the elections had been postponed.

He said the party remained committed to holding elections but was consulting other factions about the appropriate timing, given calls for a delay and “the difficult circumstances on the ground facing our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank."

Dolah characterized the Cairo meetings as “very positive" and said the election timetable would be determined through “dialogue and national consensus".

The possibility of postponement is also expected to be considered by the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Abbas announced the November 28 legislative election date in a presidential decree issued in July. Elections for the PA chairmanship are separately scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

If held as planned, the legislative vote would be the first since 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council.

The following year, Hamas seized control of Gaza in a violent takeover, creating a lasting political division between the terrorist organization and Abbas's Fatah movement.

Since then, Hamas has exercised administrative and military control over Gaza, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority has maintained civilian administration in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Legislative Council ceased functioning in 2007, and Abbas formally dissolved it in 2018.

Abbas, now 90, was elected PA chairman in 2005 for a four-year term that expired in 2009 . He has remained in office without facing another election.

Previous attempts to renew the Palestinian Authority's electoral institutions have also failed.