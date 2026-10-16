BREAKING: Suspected gunman dead after shooting at Oregon elementary school

At least three children and one adult were killed in a shooting Thursday at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, multiple law enforcement sources told CBS News. The suspect was shot and killed.

Police responded to reports of a shot fired into a vehicle at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that the shooter had already been shot and killed, according to information provided during a police news conference.

Authorities confirmed that multiple people had been injured and that emergency medical personnel transported at least two individuals to a hospital.

Silver Rail Elementary School was placed on lockdown as law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the incident.

The Bend Police Department established a designated reunification location where families could reconnect with students.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about the identities of those injured, the circumstances of the gunman's death or what led to the shooting.