A tragic school shooting unfolded in the Canadian province of British Columbia’s Peace region on Tuesday, leaving at least ten people dead, including the suspected shooter, reported Global News.

The shooting took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, which serves students from Grades 7 through 12.

RCMP confirmed the deaths of six victims at the school and two more at a separate location. A third victim passed away while being transported to the hospital. Authorities later confirmed the suspected shooter, believed to have suffered a self-inflicted injury, was found dead. Two others with life-threatening injuries were airlifted to hospital.

An active shooter alert was issued by RCMP in Tumbler Ridge at 3:35 p.m. PT and lifted at 5:46 p.m. PT. The shooter was initially described as a female with brown hair, but police later updated the information, saying the suspect was located deceased.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims.

In response, local schools were placed on lockdown, and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School later confirmed it could release students to their parents. School District 59 announced that both Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Elementary Schools would remain closed for the rest of the week.

The District of Tumbler Ridge expressed deep sorrow for the devastating incident, offering condolences to those affected. Local MLA Larry Neufeld assured that the provincial government was providing support to law enforcement and emergency responders.