Authorities responded to a shooting incident at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, where a teenage male student sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, officials confirmed, according to WFAA TV.

Emergency services were dispatched shortly after 1:00 p.m., following reports of an active shooter on campus.

Emergency responders from Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene at approximately 1:06 p.m., as the incident unfolded at the school located on Langdon Road, near Interstate 20. By 1:45 p.m., the immediate threat had been neutralized, and by 2:15 p.m., the school grounds had been fully secured, according to the Dallas Independent School District (DISD).

"Police are responding to a shooting incident at the school," district officials confirmed in an early statement.

According to information provided to WFAA by a Dallas Fire-Rescue source, shots were heard within the school building. The teen who was shot was described as being in stable condition, though no further medical updates were made available.

The source also noted that three individuals were transported from the scene, though it remains unclear whether all were injured in the shooting.

Aerial footage captured by local news outlets showed a heavy law enforcement and emergency presence around the campus. Large numbers of students were seen evacuating the school, moving toward open areas near the athletic facilities.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins thanked emergency responders for their swift action.

"I’m thankful for all the fire department, the police department, the state troopers… came to the rescue at a fast pace and secured the school,” Atkins said. “The school is safe now.”

Tuesday’s shooting marks the second such incident at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the past year. In April 2024, a student brought a firearm onto campus and shot another student, despite the school’s use of metal detectors and clear-bag requirements.

US Representative Jasmine Crockett expressed dismay over the recurrence of violence at the school.

“I was heartbroken to learn of yet another shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School — nearly one year after the last,” she said. “My prayers are with the students, teachers, and families who are once again forced to live through this nightmare.”

Crockett continued, “No child should fear for their life at school. No teacher should have to barricade a classroom door. Let me be clear: this is not normal. This is not acceptable. Guns do not belong in our schools. Every student deserves to learn in a safe environment.”