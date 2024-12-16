A teenage student opened fire at a private Christian school in Wisconsin on Monday morning (local time), killing a teacher and another teenage student, reported The Associated Press. The shooter also died, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes did not disclose the age or gender of the suspected shooter, who also injured six others at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 school with approximately 390 students. Initially, police reported five fatalities but later corrected the statement.

Barnes stated that the suspected shooter likely died by suicide.

“They found the person responsible who was down, deceased,” he said.

Among those injured, two were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while the other four sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Barnes added. The range of injuries spanned from minor to severe.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The incident was reported just before 11:00 a.m. local time, and police did not fire their weapons upon entering the building.

According to Barnes, someone from the school called 911 to report an active shooter. He noted that the police training center is located just 3 miles from the school, allowing for a swift response.

Investigators believe the shooter used a 9mm pistol, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers expressed his support in a statement: “We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident, with officials offering support to local authorities.