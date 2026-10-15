Two residents of Elad in their 20s and 30s have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a grenade attack targeting the home of the city's director-general and the arson of a vehicle belonging to the mayor's chief of staff. Police officers from the Rosh HaAyin station raided the suspects' homes overnight and detained them for questioning.

The investigation began after police received reports of a stun grenade being thrown toward the fence of Amnon Maksimov's home, the director-general of Elad Municipality. Shortly afterward, a vehicle was set on fire elsewhere in the city. The vehicle belonged to Shimon Suissa, chief of staff to Elad Mayor Yehuda Butbul.

Investigators are examining whether the attacks were connected to anger over an extensive municipal enforcement campaign targeting violations and illegal uses of public spaces. According to the initial assessment, the attacks may have been acts of retaliation against the municipality's enforcement measures.

Following the incidents, police launched searches and an intensive investigation that led to the rapid identification and arrest of the two suspects. Both men were transferred for questioning and subsequently jailed. Police are expected to bring them before a Magistrate's Court today and request an extension of their detention as investigators work to establish the full circumstances of the case and determine whether additional individuals were involved.